Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Our hopes for 2023

As we dive into 2023, what can we hope for when it comes to Squid Game season 2? What sort of news should we expect?

The first thing we should really note here is all about demand. To be specific, the demand is always going to be there for the Netflix drama following a huge season 1 success story. No one could have predicted that this series would be as huge as it was and as a result of that, the bar is raised significantly when it comes to the future.

Before we dive into what we’re going to get from the world of Squid Game over the next calendar year, let’s start off by reminding you what you won’t get: A chance to actually watch new episodes. Based on every single quote that we’ve heard from the creative team and/or Netflix, there’s a 0.0001% chance that season 2 launches in 2023. Filming has yet to begin and even once it wraps, there is an extensive post-production period. Even if this show pulls a Stranger Things and airs the remaining episodes in batches, the first half of 2024 is the earliest we could expect anything.

Of course, there is still a chance that there are a few other headlines we could se get over the next year related to the show. For starters, we should learn about new castings and potential games. Netflix could be kind enough to share a few photos!

Could we learn a premiere date?

This is absolutely something that we’d love to have, but we can’t sit here and say with confidence that it is 100% assured. If nothing else, we hope that over the next year we’ll get a better approximate idea as to when in 2024 the show is going to be back. It’s always good to have something to look forward to down the road…

