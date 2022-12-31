The Bachelor spoilers: Promo hypes up Zach Shallcross drama

ABC has unveiled another promo for the upcoming season of The Bachelor starring Zach Shallcross — so what have we learned thanks to it? Let’s just say that we’re finally getting some reminders that there is some messy content ahead.

Over the past few weeks, the network has actually tried to paint a slightly more wholesome image around the next season of the show, dubbing Zach “Mr. Right Reasons” and showing some of the women swooning over him at every turn. It’s clear now that they are trying to pivot more into things that are classic elements of the series. This may be a recognition on ABC’s part that they will never be as scandalous as some of what you’re seeing on some other reality dating shows — remember that this is network TV! There’s really only so much that they can do under these limitations.

Now, though, we’re starting to get a slightly more thorough sense of how much drama there’s going to be. A new promo has surfaced featuring women crying, freaking out, and being totally unsure of what it is that they’re going to do. This means that these elements of the show aren’t going anywhere, though we do tend to think that the network would like more of a conventional ending this season where there is a couple who walks away from all of this together for a while.

Ironically, the one couple from a recent season who is still together is Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell, and you can argue that they were in a rockier position than the vast majority of couples are during the After the Final Rose event. Having successful couples just helps the viability of the franchise, at least when it comes to showing that “the process” can work.

You can watch the full preview for Zach’s season by heading over the link here now.

