Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 6: Sneak peek ahead?

As a good many of you probably know already, we’re going to be waiting for at least a little while to see Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 6. This installment is currently slated for Thursday, January 12 on Paramount+, and there is a lot that is poised to transpire here. You’ll get a chance to see the other side of the big cliffhanger, where the lives of JJ and Alvez were both put in grave danger.

So are you going to have to wait until that date to see any footage at all from that episode? Well, this is where we do have a little bit of good news to share…

In a new post on Twitter, the show’s official page revealed that on January 5, there is going to be a special “Cold Case Livestream” event on Facebook, hosted by none other than Aisha Tyler (Tara Lewis) and featuring some “special guests.” At some point during this event, you could have a chance to get an advance look at what’s coming up next. That should be exciting for all of us who are feeling a little bit impatient!

Of course, if we had it our way, we would also hope that we’re going to get some sort of formal season 2 news next week. There’s nothing timeline-wise that dictates that Paramount+ has to renew the show soon, but we hope that they do. Just remember for a moment that Criminal Minds is a hugely popular show all over the globe, and that’s a big part of why it was revived in the first place. We consider the new version to be a fantastic success so far, especially in its ability to give us more insight on the BAU away from the job, which we very-much appreciate a million times over.

