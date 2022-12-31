Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: 2023 expectations

As we brace ourselves for 2023, what can you expect when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 2? It goes without saying, but there is so much good stuff to be excited for right now!

First things first, we should remind you that pending some enormous surprise, you will be seeing the Joseph Sikora series back on the air over this calendar year. The new season has already been filmed and at this point, we’re just in a holding pattern, awaiting some sort of official premiere date that hasn’t yet been announced.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Raising Kanan updates!

As of right now, the most likely window for season 2 is late spring or early summer, shortly after the conclusion of Power Book II: Ghost. We would say that an early spring announcement makes the most sense, and we could get some teasers / trailers in the weeks that follow. Season 2 could be a chaotic, action-packed affair for Tommy as he avenges Liliana’s death (or at least tries to), while also contending with his family and the ever-changing landscape of the drug game in Chicago.

What about a season 3?

We do think you’ll hear about a potential renewal at some point in 2023; not only that, but production would probably start before the year is up. Even though season 2 is airing later in the year than season 1 did in 2022, we don’t think that Starz or the producers would want to change up the schedule all that much. Just remember for a moment here that the cast and crew probably don’t want production delayed to the point that they’d have to film in the winter. If you’ve been to Chicago in the colder months, then you know just how brutal it can be!

In conclusion, it should be pretty darn clear at this point that 2023 is huge for Force — we hope that you’re ready for all the twists and turns ahead.

Related – Go ahead and get some other news when it comes to Power Book IV: Force right now!

What are you hoping to see in 2023 when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for other news you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







