Severance season 2 premiere date: A look towards 2023

As we get ourselves ready for 2023, why not take a moment and speak about what this means for Severance season 2? When you think back across the past twelve months, it is easy to say that this was as successful a year as the producers and Apple TV+ could have hoped for. Anytime you are launching a show as original as this one, there are big question marks. It’s hard to say whether or not an audience will respond in the way in which you hope, but this series in particular scored a number of major awards-show nominations. It’s also been renewed for a while and is currently in production.

So as we look towards the new year, the first thing to note is that pending some dramatic surprise, we will see more Severance over the next twelve months. It’s hard to imagine anything otherwise! We’ve said for a while that we expect a later summer or fall start to the new season, so expect more news on that within the first half of the year.

What else can you expect? There could be another couple of casting announcements along the way, but it is important to remember that we already had a bulk announcement featuring a number of notable names, including John Noble and Game of Thrones alum Gwendoline Christie. You can also anticipate a trailer at some point, but it will probably be summer until we get to a point where real footage starts to trickle out.

Will 2023 be the year that Severance becomes a true pop-culture fixture? We tend to think so. The first season was without a doubt a success, but it was more of a slow build. Just like most other rookie series in this current generation, it took some time for viewers to discover it. Now that they had, we tend to think they’ll be waiting with bated breath for the show to come back — and for all of us to have something to celebrate and ponder over.

Just remember: There are few shows out there like this one when it comes to being able to piece together theories.

Related – Be sure to get some additional news when it comes to Severance and what the future holds

What do you most want to see for Severance season 2 over the course of 2023?

At what point in the year do you want to see new episodes? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other news. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







