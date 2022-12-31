New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2023 start time, lineup of performers

Are you ready for New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2023 to arrive on ABC in just a matter of hours? For a number of people, this is an annual tradition! It’s a chance to say goodbye to one chapter and from there, say hello to something more.

First things first, let’s get into the start time for the big show. The event is officially going to start at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and will of course continue well past midnight on the East Coast. The goal here, after all, is to ring in 2023 for as many different people as possible! Ryan Seacrest will oversee the proceedings as he has for so many years at this point. Liza Koshy will join as the co-host, and you’ll hear stories from a wide array of people in Times Square and beyond.

As for who is going to be performing in the Big Apple, here’s some of the information you should know courtesy of an ABC press release:

-Internationally acclaimed rock icons and newly inaugurated Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Duran Duran will take the stage to perform a medley of classics from their unparalleled back-catalog. The group will deliver their spectacular performance just before midnight, energizing the audience leading into the new year.

-Legendary R&B and pop group New Edition will perform a medley of feel-good hits including “Rub You the Right Way,” “My Prerogative,” “Poison,” “If It Isn’t Love” and “Cool It Now.” This performance by New Edition will kick off their 40th year anniversary and is sponsored by Carnival Cruise Line.

-South Korean rapper, dancer, songwriter, music producer and member of 21st century pop icons BTS, j-hope will get viewers moving with a medley of “= (Equal Sign),” “Chicken Noodle Soup” and fan-favorite song “Butter (Holiday Remix).”

-Viral singer-songwriter and TikTok sensation Jax will sing pop hits “Victoria’s Secret” and “90s Kids.”

Meanwhile, from the Disneyland Resort you will see performances from Ciara, Fitz & The Tantrums, Maddie & Tae, Shaggy, Ben Platt, Aly & AJ, Halle Bailey, Tomorrow x Together, Bailey Zimmerman and Lauren Spencer Smith. The L.A. Party, meanwhile, will feature Wiz Khalifa, Finneas, Armani White, Betty Who, Dove Cameron and Nicky Youre. This night is meant to be a big party, and you are going to see that reflecting in a wide array of different forms!

