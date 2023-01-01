1923 season 1 episode 4 preview: Will Jacob Dutton survive?

As we prepare for 1923 season 1 episode 4 arriving on Paramount+ next weekend, there’s a lot to be excited for! Of course, there are also reasons aplenty to be nervous.

So where do we start things off here? That’s rather simple: By focusing on what’s going on with Jacob Dutton. At the end of episode 3, we saw Harrison Ford’s character placed into a life-or-death situation and there was no 100% guarantee that he would make it out alive. The good news is that he was getting medical care and for us personally, we tend to be pretty darn hopeful that he will find a way through. (Would Taylor Sheridan really kill off an actor of this caliber just three episodes into the series? This is where we have some of our doubts.)

The other real selling point for us entering episode 4 is simply a matter of what’s going on in regards to Spencer. In just three episodes we’ve seen this character travel across Africa, get to know Alex, and then immediately propose marriage after the fact. They just went through a perilous situation but for now, they’re moving forward together. Will the two actually go back to the ranch together? Cara’s letter was a strong indication that she would like her nephew back, but we’ll have to wait and see if that ends up happening.

There is one other pretty tough pill to swallow entering this episode, and it goes a little something like this: By the time we’re at the end of episode 4, we’ll already be at the halfway point of the season! We’re glad that there is a season 2 already ordered but at the same time, we’ll probably have to wait a good while between one chapter of this story and the next.

