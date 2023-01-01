Is Harrison Ford leaving 1923? Is Jacob Dutton dead?

Entering 1923 season 1, one of the biggest selling points was obviously Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton. How could it not be? We’re talking here about a genuine A-list star, and one of the most important performers of the past several decades.

Yet, at the end of episode 3, we were left with some measure of legitimate fear that Jacob could, somehow, be removed from the equation already. The character was left gravely injured after a gun battle late in the episode and in the closing minutes, Cara (Helen Mirren) wrote to Spencer telling him that his brother was killed and by the time he got the letter, his uncle could be gone as well.

Nothing is confirmed when it comes to Ford’s status on the show right now, but we would be shocked if Taylor Sheridan actually removed a character this important from the equation so early on in the series. What would the value be in doing this, other than Harrison only signing on for a few episodes? We do have hope that Jacob is going to pull through, especially since he is getting some medical attention.

Personally, we think the main purpose of the life-or-death situation at the end of episode 3 is finding a way to ensure that Spencer comes back to the ranch. He’s spent all of this season in Africa, trying to find some sort of inner balance after the war. He seems to have found the love of his life in Alex — or, who he thinks could be the love of his life. The truth is they barely know each other, and they also spent a big chunk of episode 3 stuck in a tree waiting to be rescued.

If nothing else, we do at least feel confident when we say that this is the biggest cliffhanger we’ve had for this show — even though technically, we’re only three episodes in and that’s not a ton of time.

