House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: The progress report

We recognize that the House of the Dragon season 2 premiere is still a reasonable time away from arriving over on HBO. That’s painful and there is no doubt about it. 2023 could be a year where we get a lot of news on the series’ future but, unfortunately, you won’t have a chance to see the show itself. Based on what we know at present, you’ll be waiting until winter or spring 2024, at the earliest, to see anything on the premium cable network.

It’s already been confirmed that filming for season 2 is set to begin in March and now, we do have a little more insight to help get us all the more excited.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

Speaking in an interview with Variety (which was conducted prior to the holiday season), writer-producer Sara Hess made it clear that the creative team is pretty far along — and have already put together the TV version of the Blood and Cheese story from Fire & Blood:

“We are currently writing the finale of Season 2 … I don’t think you will be disappointed.”

The fact that much of the season is already written should inspire confidence that once filming starts, it is going to be able to move forward in a fairly efficient manner. That’s the sort of thing that will help to ensure that the next batch of episodes can be ready in the period of time we’ve specified above. Suffice it to say, we’re very much excited for what’s going to be coming up … let’s just hope that it proves to be worth the wait and then some.

Odds are, an official premiere date for House of the Dragon season 2 is going to be revealed either in late 2023 or at the start of 2024.

Related – Be sure to score some other news now House of the Dragon season 2

Is there any one thing that most intrigues you right now about House of the Dragon season 2?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay tuned for all sorts of other news. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







