Succession season 4 premiere date: The possible schedule

Isn’t it exciting to know that the Succession season 4 premiere date may not be altogether far away? From our vantage point, we think so!

First and foremost, remember that HBO has promised that the Jeremy Strong – Brian Cox series is currently set to come out in the spring. We don’t think the network is going to deviate from that. The earliest you can expect the show is late March, and we personally think it will be back by some point in May. It needs to be in order to be eligible for the 2023 Emmys.

So beyond the premiere date, what will the schedule be here overall? Our thinking is that the network will likely want the ten-episode season to be officially wrapped before we get to the summer. This would leave the schedule open for a couple of other potential projects, including the long-planned The Idol and also the upcoming fourth season of True Detective. From top to bottom, there is a lot to look forward to here from HBO over the course of 2023.

Just don’t expect too many surprises or funny business when it comes to how Succession airs coming up. After all, we anticipate the schedule is going to be in line with what we’ve seen from the show over the years. There will be an episode a week, and we don’t anticipate any divide or split-season along the way. This season isn’t long enough to divide up in some sort of bizarre way.

What to be excited for

The premise for the fourth season is very fascinating — are we going to be seeing Kendall, Shiv, and Roman actually work together? This could be a total disaster but at the same time, it could be thoroughly entertaining from top to bottom.

