Chicago PD season 10 episode 11 spoilers: Atwater’s past…

Chicago PD season 10 episode 11 is coming to NBC on January 11, and it will be the second installment of the show following the holiday break.

So what can you expect to see from top to bottom here? Well, “Long Lost” is a story that is going to dive into the past — in particular, the character of Kevin Atwater’s past. Given that we’ve had a big story for Upton as of late and the January 4 episode will revolve around Ruzek, it makes sense for LaRoyce Hawkins’ character to have a spotlight here. Where the story will go should be very much fascinating to see!

To get a few more details all about what’s coming, go ahead and check out the season 10 episode 11 synopsis below:

A shocking ambush at a funeral leads the team into a heated investigation to find the shooters. Much to Atwater’s surprise, he must rely on someone from his past to help in the investigation, dredging up old memories and revealing new truths.

As we dive deeper into this season, the question that we’ve got is pretty darn clear: Is this story for Atwater going to be one that continues for some significant stretch of time? You can make the argument that it’s going to have a clearly defined beginning, middle, and end within this hour; or, you can make the argument that it’s going to be one that stretches out for a little while longer. We certainly do not mind the latter, since it does give us a chance to get head-first into some really meaty material that would better understand what makes the guy tick. We’re always going to be about that with just about every member of Intelligence!

Related – Be sure to get some other updates right now on Chicago PD, including what else could be coming a little bit down the road

What are you the most interested in seeing on Chicago PD season 10 episode 11, based on the info we have?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates ahead that you will not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







