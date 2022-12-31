Outlander season 7 premiere date: Is early June still possible?

Is there a chance that we are going to get an Outlander season 7 premiere date at some point in early June? Rest assured, it’s something we want. Whether or not we’ll get it, however, remains to be seen.

Here is what we can tell you for the time being. The Caitriona Balfe – Sam Heughan drama is currently slated to premiere when we get around to summer, but we know that “summer” is a relatively nebulous term. We don’t think that some Starz executives are sitting around telling themselves that the show 100% cannot arrive before the first official day of the season. There is some flexibility there!

We should absolutely point out here that technically, Outlander could premiere at any time when you think about the availability of the first eight episodes. They’ve been done filming for a good while now and at this point, we tend to assume that they will all be ready in plenty of time. Heck, we tend to think that they could’ve been ready to air in the spring. (Personally, we’re still of the belief that the seventh season will air in two different batches of eight, mostly because there is no reason for Starz not to do this — it stretches out the season longer, and is useful from the vantage point of retaining subscribers.

So, with all of this evidence in mind, we do still think that early June is on the table and can’t be ruled out. The most important thing for right now is just that we have a chance to get the show back, and that we get a season 8 at some point in the future. Whatever Starz needs to do in order to ensure the long-term future is something that we’re going to endorse beyond the shadow of a doubt.

