Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Big hopes for January

Is January 2023 shaping up to be a huge month when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3? Strange as it seems, we certainly think so!

The reason we say it’s “strange” is simply because pending some last-minute shocker, we’re probably not going to be seeing Jason Sudeikis and the rest of the cast back next month. Yet, it’s still incredibly significant regardless. This is when we could finally learn when the show is coming back.

The most concrete evidence we have that a January reveal could be coming is twofold: Production has been over for more than a month, and typically premiere dates are revealed 2.5 to 3 months before a show actually comes on the air. Most indicators have season 3 coming on Apple TV+ in the premiere, and even later winter feels like a remote possibility. We also think that the streaming service would like to have the show back a little stretch before the end of the Emmy eligibility window, which wraps up in full come June 1.

Do we think that a full trailer for season 3 is coming in January? That feels unlikely, mostly because if you’re Apple TV+, why give away all of your good stuff right away? We could see a teaser or some sort of clip featuring a couple of actors in character. The question we’re more fascinated by is whether or not it will be announced as the final season, which has been rumored for quite some time. For us personally, we tend to think that the answer here is “most likely no.” We tend to think that the streamer will want to keep their options open when it comes to the future of the series for as long as humanly possible. Why wouldn’t they want that?

Here’s to hoping now that some of these predictions turn out to be correct; if you’re like us, you are probably tired of waiting.

