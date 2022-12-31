Wednesday season 2 premiere date: What we know so far

As we look towards Wednesday season 2 on Netflix, what is there to say about it? Has anything actually been confirmed so far? If you’ve got questions on all of these different things, there are a number of answers that we have coming your way.

The first thing that we should dive into here are the facts. Netflix has yet to renew the Jenna Ortega series for another batch of episodes. However, it is going to be coming down the road — this is a foregone conclusion. There are already discussions underway about ratings and the first season managed to be a ratings smash. There is absolutely zero reason to think that there is some sort of cancellation imminent. All signs just point to prolonged negotiations, which does happen sometimes when Netflix doesn’t have full ownership of the show in question — which is very much the case here.

Now, let’s get to the next order of business: What the upcoming schedule could be. Odds are, you are going to be left waiting until 2024 to see the next batch of episodes when you consider how long it typically takes to write, film, and edit together a show like this that premieres all at once. A certain amount of patience is going to be required here, however tough that may ultimately be. Some specifics about the second season should be confirmed at some point over the next several months.

In terms of the story, we just hope that the writers stick to the quirky, character-based stuff we had in season 1. There’s going to he a lot of pressure put on this show after the success of season 1, but remember that everyone loved the first go-around for a reason! There is so much there that can be used as a foundation. You can’t just repeat yourself, but you should build up on everything we already have.

