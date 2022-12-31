Yellowstone season 5 episode 8: How to approach it

Yellowstone season 5 episode 8 is set to arrive soon on Paramount Network and as you may realize, this is pretty darn important. This is the final episode before a long hiatus that is going to last for at least a handful of months — after all, remember for a moment that episode 9 and beyond has yet to even start filming.

So how do you approach an episode like tomorrow night’s? We think the answer to that is pretty simple: Like it is the final episode of a season. This could be as important as any of the finales that we’ve seen in the past.

What is going to make this particular installment stand out? We think that the answer to this is actually rather simple: It’s all about the situation revolving around John Dutton and his position as Governor. Jamie Dutton is doing whatever he can to get him impeached and with Sarah at his side, he will be more relentless than he would be otherwise. As a result of that, don’t be altogether shocked if at some point in this episode, we see John actually face some consequences … or something terrible happen to Jamie. Beth could retaliate against him and as a result of that, he could end up losing his job! Or, it’s also possible that we see a situation play out here where Jamie actually gets killed by Rip.

We know that season 5 has been at times slowly paced but at this point, we like to think that we’ve been building up to this moment. Let’s just hope that when we get to the closing minutes, we’re at a situation where our jaw is planted firmly on the ground. Also, we want some great stuff to be talking about in the weeks and months ahead!

How should we approach Yellowstone season 5 episode 8 as we prepare for it to air tomorrow?

