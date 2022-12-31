Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2: Will news come this winter?

At the moment, we are still a strange spot when it comes to a possible Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 over at Disney+.

Without question, there is demand and intrigue around the future of the show — after all, just think about what we’ve had a chance to see so far! The first season was as epic a bridge as possible between the prequel trilogy and what we saw during A New Hope so many years ago. We don’t think that a season 2 can do even remotely the same exact thing, but there is room to explore other parts of who Kenobi is as a person.

So is there a chance that we could learn a little bit more over the course of the winter? We tend to think so, mostly because of the fact that The Mandalorian is premiering at the start of March. Isn’t that a great time for Disney+ to announce something more? We sure think that it would be smart for them to do so!

The big issue

At present, it’s really quite simple: The story. The streaming service shouldn’t greenlight anything more unless they are absolutely sure that they can deliver something as good as season 1. There’s also an interesting creative struggle here in that we don’t want to see more of Obi-Wan versus Darth Vader since eventually, it’s going to be unrealistic if they keep fighting and neither party dies. Instead, we wonder what other sort of stories could be out there for Obi-Wan … but what would justify him not being transfixed on Anakin for a time? How do you make that work?

Are you hoping to see Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 get announced at some point over the winter?

