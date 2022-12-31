Big Sky season 3 episode 11 spoilers: The truth about Buck

Big Sky season 3 episode 11 is coming to ABC in just under one week’s time and in case you didn’t know, things are about to hit the fan.

What are looking at here? Well, we know entering “Super Foxes” that Cassie is in a precarious position. It also feels like she may not be the only person who finds herself in that sort of spot. Over the course of this episode, more about Buck could be revealed and there are some consequences that could come along with that. We’re prepared to see things get so much crazier, just as we’re also prepared to see Sunny have to make some tough decisions.

For a few more details now about the future, check out the full season 3 episode 11 synopsis below:

“Super Foxes” – When Gigi finds herself at the mercy of a twisted local family, Jenny and Cassie work to intervene, but a twisted game threatens everything. Elsewhere, Sunny and Paige each come to a shocking realization about Buck, and Beau puts it all on the line for his family on “Big Sky: Deadly Trails,” WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Remember that in addition to there being a new episode on January 4, there’s also going to be one airing on the 11th. We have a lot to look forward to here as we approach the home stretch of the season! Because Big Sky has killed off characters before, they are one of the rare TV shows that have really achieved creating that feeling that nobody is safe. That is not an altogether easy thing to do! Let’s just hope that with every episode the rest of the way, there are some major twists and turns.

Related – Be sure to score all sorts of other news on Big Sky, including what else you can expect to see from here

What do you most want to see when it comes to Big Sky season 3 episode 11 at ABC?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some additional updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







