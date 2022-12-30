1923 season 1 episode 3: Is it new this weekend on Paramount+?

Can you expect to see 1923 season 1 episode 3 this weekend over on Paramount+? Is it too early to start thinking about this?

After the first two episodes of the Yellowstone prequel, we think it goes without saying that there’s going to be a desire to see something more. The struggles around the Dutton Ranch are only beginning and luckily, you will see more in just over 24 hours. Episode 3 will stream Sunday at midnight on the aforementioned streaming service, and you should expect of course a good bit of conflict and also a few new surprises sprinkled in here and there.

One of the things that we’re personally the most curious about, at least for the time being, is whether or not we’re going to have a chance to see Spencer and/or Alexandra make their way back to Montana in this episode. We know the title for this installment in “The War Has Come Home” is certainly curious, and we also know that for at least the start of this story, these two characters could still be in Africa. Since there are two seasons planned for 1923 we know there is no real need to rush anything along; yet, we do hope that we get to see Spencer back around the rest of his family in the near future.

We already know that at the ranch, they’re going to have to gear up for a number of huge problems. What are we talking about here? Think in terms of everything from sickness to the earlier days of the Great Depression. Sure, we know that these characters will make it through and get to the other side, mostly because the Dutton Ranch still exists in the present. Yet, we recognize that there are some stumbles and obstacles that could be coming up soon.

What are you the most excited to check out when it comes to 1923 season 1 episode 3 on Paramount+?

