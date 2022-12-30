Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: Winter expectations

Should we be anticipating some sort of news on a Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date over the course of the winter? It’s been a little over three months since the launch of season 5 and as a result of that, of course we’re eager to learn a little bit more!

So is that something that is going to happen soon? We wish that we had something good to share at the moment but alas, that’s simply not the case. Here is where things currently stand. There is still no official season 6 renewal at Netflix! While we absolutely expect to hear a little something more on the future soon, it’s hard to move forward and think about a premiere date before that happens.

For the time being, here are some of the things that we anticipate hearing about before the winter wraps up.

1. The renewal – That’s inevitable. Netflix hasn’t had a need to rush it over the past few months, as the cast and creative team have been working on some other projects. We do think that things will start to change a little bit moving forward.

2. The start of filming – It’s possible that production could be underway by March and if not, we’d love to at least start to hear some chatter about when things are going to be starting off.

When will you actually see this season?

Probably not until either the end of 2023 or the start of 2024, though the latter feels more likely. At least the end of season 5 gave us something big to be excited about, right? There’s a lot to wonder about in regards to John Kreese’s revenge tour, or whatever is going to happen with some of the students as they potentially work towards more international recognition.

What are you most excited to see moving into Cobra Kai season 6 at Netflix?

