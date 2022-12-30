She-Hulk season 2 renewal: Will we learn this winter?

Is there a chance that we could learn about a She-Hulk season 2 renewal at some point over the next few months? There is a case to be made for it!

At the time of this writing, though, it feels like the right place to start is simply sharing everything that we know as of right now. Let’s start off with a reminder that Disney+ has not confirmed anything, at least for the time being, when it comes to the future of the show. We do think there’s a lot of hope that we’ll see something more, but Marvel notoriously operates under its own timeline. These are not people who tend to give into pressure, especially since they have an entire, larger universe to think about a lot of the time.

With this being said, there are some substantial reasons to think that they are going to announce something more before the winter is over, starting with the oh-so-simple fact that they need to lock down the cast, including leading lady Tatiana Maslany. If she gets too busy with some other projects, will they be able to get her back at any point in the near future. The good thing about doing this show is that while it is a big commitment, there is some time to balance some of that out with a handful of other things.

It also makes sense to jump on a season 2 renewal sooner rather than later, mostly in order to ensure that the series could be ready for a 2024 release. While the filming window may not be as exhausting as some other superhero movies/shows, there is still an incredibly-long post-production period required for a show like this. Consider that the end result of having one of your main characters being a CGI creation.

