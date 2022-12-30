AGT: All-Stars preview: The Bello Sisters return!

The premiere of AGT: All-Stars is coming to NBC on Monday night, so why not dive into one of the acts coming back?

First of all, let’s just say that the Bello Sisters are the perfect act to return for the show like this. We’ve seen these sort of strength / acrobatic performers over the years, but rarely have we ever seen a troupe of women. These three help to make it stand out, and that’s without even mentioning just how challenging their routines are. They do something that a good 99.99% of the world can only dream of, and they did really well back in 2020! The biggest thing that held them back was the global health crisis, which forced them to perform remotely once we got to the live shows. They weren’t able to feel the energy of the crowd, and that made the whole vibe feel a little bit different.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for news on AGT: All-Stars once it premieres!

For the All-Stars performance teased by NBC today, the goal obviously was to take things up a notch and this routine really shows off the women at their best. The judges were thoroughly impressed, but they don’t have sole control over who moves forward. A lot of this comes down to the nebulous “superfans” who are voting, and only a small percentage of people from each show end up moving on to the next round. It’s a pretty frustrating way that this happens, all things considered; personally, we do wish that the series was love and you actually got to hear the full voice of everyone watching all over the country.

You can watch the full performance from the Bello Sisters now over at the official America’s Got Talent YouTube Channel.

Related – Go ahead and get some further news now when it comes to AGT: All Stars

What are you most excited to see from the Bello Sisters on AGT: All-Stars?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







