Wednesday season 2 premiere date: Could it be split up?

Even though we don’t have a formal Wednesday season 2 renewal as of yet, that’s not stopping us from looking ahead! After all, there’s really no reason for it to when another batch of episodes feels like a foregone conclusion. We know that it’s coming, and it’s largely a matter of when we’re going to have a chance to see it.

One of the things that we’re starting to see more and more of with Netflix is a real pattern of splitting up their seasons into batches. We saw it with Stranger Things this past year, and we’re also getting it coming up with YOU. Manifest is doing something similar, but it’s hard to treat it the same way when its 20-episode season 4 could just be counted as two separate seasons.

When it comes to Wednesday, what we could be looking at here is a situation where we get five episodes, a break, and then the next five. There are a couple of reasons why the streaming service may consider this.

1. It keeps people subscribed longer – This may be a cynical way to look at things, but we know already that Netflix wants to make a ton of money. This show has already shattered a number of records. They’re going to want to keep people on board as long as they possibly can!

2. Season 2 could premiere a tad earlier – If the season is split, you could at least see the first part of the story a month / a month and a half earlier, at least. However, the trade-off is that you wouldn’t be able to binge everything at once.

Make no mistake, anything could still happen when it comes to season 2 and it could take time before we get confirmation on anything. Nonetheless, we totally think that Netflix is thinking about all of this already. Odds are, the earliest we could see the second season is in early 2024; we’ll see if that sticks.

