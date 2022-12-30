Chicago Fire season 11 episode 11 spoilers: The inspection

This week NBC unveiled some of the first news about Chicago Fire season 11 episode 11, and there is a lot to be excited for!

So where do we start off here? We should note the fact that we are going to get an episode on January 11 to go with the one on January 4. That one will effectively kick things off in the new year, and also most likely resolve the big cliffhanger involving Stella and Carver. If you’ve been reading for a while, then you already know a little bit about what’s coming: More than likely, we’re going to be seeing Miranda Rae Mayo’s character survive. We can’t imagine the show killing her off, especially so soon after the wedding! We’re a little more concerned about Carver, but mostly because he’s a relatively new addition to the show.

So what about episode 11? Below, you can check out the full synopsis for this episode (titled “A Guy I Used to Know”) with other insight all about what’s coming:

01/11/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Firehouse 51 prepares for their semi-annual firehouse inspection. Brett fights to save her paramedicine program. Commander Martin Pearce asks Severide for a favor. TV-14

The inspection will probably be the most lighthearted part of the episode, largely due to the all of the stress and antics that come along with it. We know that Firehouse 51 is full of responsible people who care about their job and the place they call home during work hours; however, this is probably a situation where the inspectors will look at every nook and cranny of the place. If there is just one small thing out of order, it could cause a significantly larger problem for them down the road.

As for Commander Martin and Severide, when are people going to stop asking this guy for favors?

