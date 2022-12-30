Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Netflix’s long-term plan

As we prepare for the Virgin River season 5 premiere over on Netflix, there’s a lot we want to do! That includes, of course, taking a look at the long-term future here, as well. Season 5 is almost certainly not the end of the road for the drama. We know that the premise affords a lot of flexibility when it comes to the storytelling. Also, remember that Netflix boss Ted Sarandos personally paid a visit to the set during production; that’s not something that happens for a show the streaming service is looking to cancel in the next several months.

Are the long-term plans for a show like this going to impact when it premieres? Probably not. It’s still our expectation that season 5 will air in July, just because that’s what we have seen so far. It is possible that the episodes could be available earlier in theory, but we don’t want to gauge or guarantee anything with the utmost certainty for the time being.

For the time being, here is what we will say: Don’t be surprised if come May or June, we start to hear something more about season 6. Because of when the show films, there may need to be a renewal issued a little bit sooner than you see for the standard Netflix show. If that doesn’t happen, you eventually land in the precarious/dicey position where you have to start production for a season 6 later and that could impact when it eventually premieres down the road. Also, remember that Virgin River is, to the best of their ability, trying to avoid filming in the colder months. That’s one of the reasons why things tend to start off in the summer. (Season 5 filming wrapped around Thanksgiving.)

Until we hear otherwise, we’re going to assume that a renewal will come in late spring / summer, and that shortly after that, we’ll see season 5 available for streaming. Unless the numbers start to drop at Netflix, we don’t anticipate any huge changes coming down the road.

