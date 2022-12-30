Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? More on season 6 episode 9, 10

Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? We know that the demand is going to be there for more stories featuring Shemar Moore and the rest of the cast. Consider this the simple result of the show being on hiatus for so long, or just being on the other side of the Christmas holiday. We are, at least right now, in a position where we’d like to get some more episodes sooner rather than later!

Unfortunately, that is still not happening tonight … but we can at least say that we’re nearing the end of the break. The plan for the time being is that we’re going to see the show return with new episodes when we get around to Friday, January 6. There’s also going to be another one coming on January 13. We know the wait can be rough, but we’d love to help make it better however we can!

With that in mind, we simply suggest that you look below for all sorts of other insight all about these two installments. Consider this a great way to help set the stage.

Season 6 episode 9, “Pariah” – When faced with a series of random shootings, one SWAT member’s family connections could be the key to stopping the next attack. Also, Hondo prepares to meet Rochelle’s parents for the first time, and Tan helps Luca navigate a sensitive situation, on S.W.A.T., Friday, Jan. 6 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 6 episode 10, “Witness” – The SWAT team races to locate a young boy abducted from a homeless shelter. Also, Street allows his personal history to cloud his judgement on the kidnapping case, and Hondo and Nichelle find themselves at odds over their spiritual beliefs, on S.W.A.T., Friday, Jan. 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Episode directed by cast member Alex Russell.

