The Witcher season 3 premiere date: The Blood Origin impact

The Witcher season 3 is coming, and that’s not something you should be worried about at all. It’s really just a question of when, and there is a lot of interesting stuff to think about here!

So where do we begin? It’s mostly a matter of seeing how this show’s future could be acted by what we saw rather recently with The Witcher: Blood Origin. The prequel series premiered on Netflix this Christmas, but we can’t exactly say the reception has been altogether merry. Critics and fans alike have been hard on the show, and there isn’t much of a sign that any of these opinions are going to change over the next few months. (Remember, this show had a great cast! There was plenty of reasons to think that it would be better than what the end product was.)

As a result of this tepid reaction, are we going to see Netflix consider moving up season 3 premiere date to a certain extent? This is something that, for the time being, could be considered. We’re not sure that it’s something that they will do, especially since there could be post-production on the season still to be done. Nonetheless, don’t be surprised if there are at least some considerations on all of this.

Another reason to contemplate the change? To deliver some good content simply to avoid some of the negativity in general around the franchise. There’s Blood Origin for sure, but then there’s also the impending exit of Henry Cavill. It’s clear that the producers feel pretty confident in season 3 and if that is the case, why not give it to viewers as soon as possible — so long as you can ensure top quality?

We know that, at the moment, the idea is to deliver season 3 when we get around to the summer. We’ll have to see if that changes.

