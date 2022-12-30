Severance season 2 premiere date: Winter expectations

Is there anything we could potentially learn about Severance season 2 over the course of the winter? There is a lot to consider here, mostly because we’re in a fascinating spot in production.

For those who are currently unaware, the cast and crew have already been at work perfecting the next chapter of the show over the past couple of months. There have been casting announcements but, unfortunately, not all that much in terms of when the show is actually going to premiere.

So is that going to change at some point in the near future? We’d love for it to happen, but we wouldn’t be sure that it’s going to over the course of the winter. Just remember everything else that needs to be done! While two months is great work on the production front, it still feels clear that we are several months away from it actually being done. (Early indications seem to suggest that filming is going to officially wrap up in May.)

Shows cannot be turned around immediately; because of this, it’s fair to say that even when the production is done, there’s still going to be months’ worth of work to do. We would say to anticipate the series being off of Apple TV+ until at least late summer or even the fall. That means that we’re probably not going to learn too much more, about a premiere date or anything otherwise, over the course of the winter. We think the more likely situation is that news starts to come out in the spring or the early summer.

The best-case scenario for the winter is that we get a few season 2 teases from Adam Scott and the rest of the cast. We do anticipate them being out there talking about the show through winter awards season, which includes the Golden Globes and then the SAG Awards after the fact.

