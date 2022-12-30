Game of Thrones spin-offs: George R.R. Martin’s progress report

As so many of you already know, the crown jewel in the Game of Thrones franchise right now has to be House of the Dragon. Just think of its runaway success at the moment! This is a show that has generated a great deal of success and in some ways, could lead to the development in some other shows in the franchise before too long. (The Jon Snow series tends to generate the most discussion, though it has never been confirmed.)

As hopeful as we are for the future of the franchise, though, there are some other things well-worth considering here. Take, for example, the impact that all the changes at parent company Warner Bros. Discovery have had on both HBO and HBO Max. If you were not aware, they have made a real mess of things at the moment.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

Speaking in a new post on his Not a Blog, George R.R. Martin himself indicated what’s going on across the board, and also acknowledged that HBO Max’s changes have played a role in development:

I did take a few days off for the holidays, I confess. Shame on me, I guess. But now I am back in the salt mine, working… working on so many … things, my head may soon explode. Yes, WINDS OF WINTER, yes, yes. And HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, season two. And several of the other successor shows that we’re developing with HBO. (Some of those are moving faster than others, as is always the case with development. None have been greenlit yet, though we are hoping… maybe soon. A couple have been shelved, but I would not agree that they are dead. You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf. All the changes at HBO Max have impacted us, certainly).

If there is one thing we absolutely know with HBO, it is this: They won’t order something to series unless they know for sure it is golden. For the record, that even includes a Jon Snow series. They are absolutely going to take their time with everything.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on House of the Dragon right now

What do you want to see when it comes to the future of the Game of Thrones franchise?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for all sorts of additional updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







