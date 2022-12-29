1923 season 1 episode 3 preview: ‘The War Has Come Home’

While there may not be too much information out there yet on 1923 season 1 episode 3 as of yet, one thing definitely does intrigue us.

What are we talking about here? Think along the lines of the title: “The War Has Come Home.” What in the world does that mean in the context of this story?

Of course, the first thing that comes into our mind here is World War I, even though it ended multiple years before the events of this show. Remember in general that Spencer had a history fighting in the war and in the interim, has spent a great deal of time elsewhere. Could this be the story where he crosses continents and heads back to America? We’re sure that he won’t be in various parts of Africa for the remainder of the series.

Beyond just an actual person coming back to Montana within this episode, we may also be looking at a situation here thematically where the aftereffects of the war start to arrive at the ranch. We know that the war really put a lot of things into motion that developed slowly over time, including of course the Great Depression. This period of history arrived in the aforementioned state a big earlier than other parties of the country, and it will be something that the Duttons have to deal with.

Sure, we know that the ranch survives and eventually, it gets into the hands of John in the flagship series. However, we also recognize that there’s a lot of room still for surprises. Nothing when it comes to the lives of Cara, Jacob, or Spencer is necessarily set in stone, so there is room to still explore all sorts of stuff!

