Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Season 13 January scoop

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? For those of you out there who are getting antsy for more episodes, we more than understand.

In response to the aforementioned question, let’s just say that the news we have is somewhat bittersweet. While we are pleased to note that there are some more episodes coming soon, unfortunately you won’t see anything more tonight. Heck, there’s not even a repeat of the show on the air tonight, as the network is instead opting to air the premiere of Criminal Minds: Evolution, a move to likely get more people subscribing to Paramount+ in order to watch it.

Want to get a sense of what’s ahead in January? Below, we’ve got all sorts of info, starting with the synopsis for next week’s “Nothing Sacred” before moving into another new installment set for January 13.

Season 13 episode 9, “Nothing Sacred” – Reagan family tensions run high when Frank and his grandson, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), contend with a grievous insult to the memory of Joe’s father, Joe Reagan. Also, Erin and Henry work together to bust an over-the-phone scammer targeting the elderly; Danny intervenes in an undercover assignment led by his spiraling former partner; and Eddie’s captain takes suspicious interest in her efforts to locate a stolen puppy, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Will Hochman returns as Joe Hill and Bonnie Somerville guest stars as Joe’s mother, Paula Hill. Episode directed by Bridget Moynahan.

Season 13 episode 10, “Fake It ‘Til You Make It” – Jamie and his new intel team officer infiltrate a high-tech car smuggling ring. Also, Frank faces off against the city’s transit chief over a new mayoral solo police patrol program that is causing officer injuries on the job; Eddie asks Danny to help her bust a cop impersonator; and Erin hires an image consultant to help with her D.A. campaign, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Related – Be sure to check out some of the latest on Blue Bloods right now!

Are you ready to see Blue Bloods season 13 back on CBS in just a week’s time?

Be sure to let us know below! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







