Doom Patrol season 4 episode 6 preview: The last before hiatus

Rest assured that Doom Patrol season 4 episode 6 is going to be coming to HBO Max in one week’s time. Unfortunately, there is some rather bad news that we have to share here, as well. This will be the final episode before an extended hiatus and at the time of this writing, there is no confirmed date for when the superhero show will return.

So what are you going to see over this particular installment? Well, the cornerstone of the story seems to be stopping Immortus if at all possible. The threat is serious enough that even Cliff is having rare moments of seriousness! The story is now about making the most of the time that is left, even if that means jumping around in time along the way. These are desperate times, and of course that’s going to mean some desperate measures!

Do we think that there’s going to be some fun stuff crammed into this episode? Sure, largely because there always is with this show. However, there is no denying that the stakes are heightened just because these characters (pun intended here) are squaring off against a form of their own doom. There’s this awareness here that none of them may have all of the time left in the world, so what are they going to do with what they have? How do they operate to try and change their rather horrific fate?

Is this where we try to convince everyone out there to watch this episode the moment it arrives on HBO Max? Absolutely. If you are a diehard fan, you are probably aware already of the show’s uncertain future. While there’s a chance this season could provide some sort of fitting end, we have a hard time thinking that the writers and cast are actually ready to say goodbye at this point. After all, why would they be?

