Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Any fears from Apple TV+?

We know that Ted Lasso season 3 is coming to Apple TV+ before too long and just on the basis of that alone, there is a lot to be excited about!

Yet, if you are feeling a certain measure of frustration at this point, that is also rather understandable. Just remember that for the better part of the past seven or eight months, we have hoped that the upcoming season, and possibly the end of the series, was right around the corner. Production went on far longer than anyone would have expected, and that’s led to us being in a situation where the show is probably not coming back until spring. (We tend to think the late March / April range, but the streaming service has not confirmed anything.)

So why aren’t we getting further specifics on at least the date this week? We do wonder if, on some measure, there is a little bit of fear that goes into the equation. We don’t necessarily mean this in the way of terror, but rather anxiousness as to whether or not announcing a date now is truly the right move. There are a few things to consider here!

For starters, there’s the fear of the news getting lost. There is an interesting dichotomy going on when it comes to be announcements at this point in the year. From one vantage point, you can argue that there’s some value in getting news out there sooner rather than later. Yet, the flip side of that is that fewer people are around to right about you. We don’t think that this is the venue that Apple TV+ really wants.

The other main factor at play relates to the timing of the announcement versus the actual date — the executives probably don’t want news out there too early, given that it could stifle some enthusiasm leading up to the premiere. This is one of the reasons why we personally expect news to come out at some point next month or early February as opposed to where we are now.

