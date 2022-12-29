Call the Midwife season 12: Helen George, cast share BTS fun

For viewers in the UK, the Call the Midwife season 12 premiere is just a matter of hours away! Isn’t there a lot to be excited about here? We tend to think so. Over the course of this episode we’ll get some sizable updates on Trixie and a number of other main characters as they move into a new year and with that, take on some new patients and adventures.

So as we prepare for the start of what can often be a very emotional show, why not have a little bit of fun courtesy of the cast? If you head over to the link here right now, you will have a better chance to see Helen George, Laura Main, and many other key players discuss what is a pretty common staple of the show: The bikes! You have to know how to ride them around to be a key player in Poplar, and it is really not as easy as it sounds. These bikes are heavy, and because of this, going around from one place to the next is not always easy.

Of course, the challenges here are greater for the new cast members, who get their set of wheels and are promptly after that sent along their way. Trying to navigate Poplar while filming is not always easy, since you also have to remain in character! One cast member, jokingly, expresses her fear that her bad cycling was going to get her fired in the early going.

In the new year, the midwives will take to the bikes once more to help mothers in need all over the area. There will be tears, and we hope also triumphs at the end of the day.

