Wednesday season 2 premiere date: Even more reasons for hype

Just in case you needed some more evidence that Wednesday is a global sensation and is definitely getting a season 2, we’re here to help!

According to a report today from Forbes, the Jenna Ortega series has shockingly found itself back to #1 on Netflix again, more than a month after its release. So what in the world is going on here? We tend to think it’s a product of people being home for the holiday season and looking for something to watch. This is a show that generational appeal, as older viewers grew up on The Addams Family. Meanwhile, it has a star who appeals to younger audiences and the presence of Tim Burton behind the scenes. The success of this show is really a perfect combination of a lot of different things coming together all at once.

Does all of this mean that a renewal is coming soon? Sure, but we already knew that anyway. There is no real reason for the streaming service to shy away from making a big deal out of this; heck, we wouldn’t be shocked if they ordered a season 2 and season 3 at the same time! This would enable there to be a smaller turnaround between those seasons and allow the writers to plan far ahead.

As for how all of this success will impact a potential season 2 premiere date, that’s rather simple: Netflix will do what they can, within reason, to ensure that a season 2 is available in a reasonable amount of time. We tend to think that we’re going to be getting new episodes in early 2024 at the earliest; even if the streamer tries to fast-track things, it’s going to be hard to expect anything earlier than this when all episodes for these shows need to be available at once. Heck, our estimate may even be a little bit too optimistic.

