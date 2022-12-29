South Side season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO Max?

Following the season 3 finale today on HBO Max, can you expect a South Side season 4 renewal to happen? If you’re eager for some more information, we at least have a few more details to share within.

So where do things start? Well, we should go ahead and note that for now, there isn’t all that much confirmed on the future of the show. The folks at HBO Max have not confirmed anything when it comes to a season 4 and with that in mind, we could be waiting for a good while to get some other news.

Do we want more? Absolutely, especially since season 3 did a great job of further building this world and establishing a number of characters in an exciting way. There aren’t a lot of comedies out there that really build out the community this effectively, and it still feels like there’s a top of untapped potential here from top to bottom.

If there is one cause for concern that we have at the moment, it is square in the direction of HBO Max as a streaming service. This is not a company that has done a lot to instill faith lately that they are keeping any of their properties. Remember that these are the same people who have canceled movies and pulled completed TV shows off their service in an effort to lower their costs. How could you be all that excited about them? It’s a reminder of some of the difficulties that are associated with the streaming world at the moment.

When could we get a renewal?

We tend to think that it will be announced over the next few months, and that HBO Max will use some of the time in the interim in order to examine the show’s numbers and cost — in other words, the boring stuff that comes about during this whole process.

Do you want to see a South Side season 4 renewal happen following the events of the finale today?

Do you want to see a South Side season 4 renewal happen following the events of the finale today?

