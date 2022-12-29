Star Trek: Prodigy season 2: Is it renewed at Paramount+?

Following the season 1 finale today on Paramount+, can you expect a Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 renewal down the road? If you are hoping for that very thing, rest assured that we are more than happy to help!

Let’s start things off here by noting the good news: You are going to see more of the animated spin-off down the road! The folks over at the streaming service have already confirmed the news, so that is one less thing that you have to be concerned about for the time being. Instead, we can put a little bit more of our energy into wondering precisely when the show is going to be coming back and/or how the series will air both on the streaming service and also Nickelodeon.

When it comes to Paramount+, our hope is that you’ll see at least the first part of the 20-episode season 2 launch next year. The renewal was announced so far in advance that it gave the animation team plenty of time to get some of this stuff together. As you would imagine, this is incredibly important when it comes to plotting out the future. Hopefully, we’ll also get a chance to see a season 3 down the road, as well.

It goes without saying, but shows like this are incredibly important to not just the Star Trek brand, but really all of science fiction in general. If you can cultivate an audience at an early age, that means for the most part that you’re going to be able to keep people both engaged and excited for a rather long time after the fact. These shows help encourage imagination and unlimited possibilities — it’s just another way to get people into this world, and it is available in a place where kids already are.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news when it comes to Star Trek: Prodigy right now

Are you hoping to get some more news soon on Star Trek: Prodigy season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other news that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







