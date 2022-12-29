Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, December 29?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? It’s probably not much of a shock, but this hiatus has made us a little bit impatient. It’s been a long time since the medical drama was last on the air, and the same thing can be said for its spin-off Station 19.

So is the pattern going to change in a matter of hours? Unfortunately no, and it’s also not going to change for almost two months. These series will remain off the air until late February and until that time, we’re just going to have to keep wondering what the future will hold for all of these characters — especially Meredith Grey. As so many of you are already aware, the next new episode of Grey’s Anatomy will be the final one for Ellen Pompeo as a full-time cast member. (She will remain the narrator and executive producer, and could be returning at the end of the season.) We expect an emotional send-off here, but also a hopeful one. Showrunner Krista Vernoff is clearly not killing Dr. Grey off, so that does leave the door open to a wide array of questions all about the future.

Hopefully come early February, a few more details will surface about both Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 — in the case of the latter series, one of the big questions is clearly going to be the fate of Maya Bishop. Her life was left hanging in the balance at the end of the most-recent episode and while we think she’ll survive, there are no guarantees in this world. (Even if she does make it through, you still have to wonder as to the potential consequences of some of her recent actions and if she can battle her demons.)

Rest assured that when both of these shows return, there will be a lot of consecutive episodes. This is, by and large, ABC’s way to compensate for the super-long hiatus.

