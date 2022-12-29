The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 13 preview: Tough choices

The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 13 is going to be coming to MTV next week — do you want to know more all about it?

The first thing that we should note here is that the team twist is still taking its toll on all of the remaining players. That shouldn’t come as a big shock, mostly because this is not what anyone necessarily expected when they first dove head-first into this show. At the moment, we’re seeing a central narrative that involves a lot of different people being put in precarious positions, ones that raise big questions as to loyalty and what you want out of this game in the end.

Below, you can get some more news on episode 13 and what lies ahead:

Nany and Kaycee struggle with being on opposite teams. One player faces consequences after burning her vote, instead of trying to protect her Ride or Die at all costs. Chauncey must decide between playing for his team or to keep Amber safe.

Of course, we are getting close to the home stretch of the season and with that in mind, things are going to get even more cutthroat. A few betrayals could happen and honestly, they should. At this point, you need to do whatever you can to ensure that you make your way into TJ’s final!

Based on the promo we saw tonight…

Let’s just say to gear up for some really messy stuff the rest of the way. Remember that Faysal is going to have some words with Moriah, his own Ride or Die, after she burn-voted instead of forcing a tie in tonight’s episode. Meanwhile, what we saw with Tori and Jordan is only going to continue; did you really think that we were at the end of that tonight? You shouldn’t…

What do you most want to see moving into The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 13 on MTV?

