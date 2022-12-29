Is Criminal Minds: Evolution new this week, back on Paramount+?

Is Criminal Minds: Evolution new this week on Paramount+? We just saw the crime drama on a break last Wednesday; is that poised to continue?

Well, we don’t like being the bearer of bad news but in this case, we must — the show is still going to be on hiatus for at least a little while longer. This is in part due to the holidays, but also due to the fact that the post-production team needs a little more time in order to edit together the remainder of the season. Remember that filming for this ten-episode revival did not wrap until fairly recently, and there is a turnaround time required due to editing.

The plan is for Criminal Minds: Evolution to come back on Thursday, January 12 and at that point, there will be new installments weekly until we get to the very end of the season. We are anticipating a lot of drama over the final five episodes! We have that cliffhanger from episode 5 to resolve with Alvez and JJ — though for the record, we do tend to think that the two are going to be okay at the very end. Meanwhile, we also have Will’s medical situation and also what is happening at present with Elias Voit. We are talking here about one of the more threatening UnSubs that the show has brought to the table for a while; after all, remember that the guy runs a full network!

What can you expect over the next two weeks?

We are anticipating that a full synopsis or something else is going to be coming out in the near future for episode 6, and there could also be a new promo. While we’d love for there to be a season 2 renewal, that is a little bit harder to predict. Do we think it’s coming? Sure, but how do we pinpoint an exact time?

Is there anything you are especially hoping to see on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 6?

