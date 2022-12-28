Yellowjackets season 2: Watch the cast read iconic lines!

The Yellowjackets season 2 premiere is of course rapidly approaching, and there’s a lot of good stuff that comes with that!

While we may not have a formal trailer as of yet for what lies ahead, the folks over at Showtime are clearly starting to become more eager to share some teases for what lies ahead. That includes, of course, some really fun stuff featuring the cast.

If you head over to the link here, then you can see several of the show’s main players reading some iconic lines from their co-stars; basically, this is a fun chance for them to channel some of their fellow performers. This is the sort of quirky content that keeps people engaged, even if it doesn’t do a whole lot more when it comes to setting the stage for what lies ahead.

So when will you see a trailer?

Given that season 2 is not going to be premiering until late March, we tend to think that in late January or early February, a little bit more info on this will start to surface. In general, we don’t think that Showtime is in much of a hurry to reveal something now, especially since production is still ongoing and they have another big show in Your Honor that is going to get most of their attention for the next little while. More than likely, they realize that they are going to be opportunities to dive into the world of Shauna and Misty down the road.

Judging from what we saw in season 1, whether it be the Antler Queen or some of the brutality at the end of the finale, the bar has been set really high for what is coming up next.

What are you most excited to see from the cast of Yellowjackets as we get closer to season 2?

