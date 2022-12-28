Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Season 10 January plan

Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? We know the past few weeks have been rather frustrating with the crime drama on hiatus, but are we at the end of that now? Suffice it to say, there is a lot to get into!

The first order of business here, though, is sharing some of the bad news: Unfortunately, we are going to be waiting one more week to see Intelligence back on the air. Even though we’re now on the other side of Christmas, January 4 is when the network is bringing the entirety of One Chicago back. If there is any good news to share at all as of right now, it’s that there are a lot of stories set to come within the first couple of months of the year. Season 10 episode 10 on January 4 is far from the only one, and there is some other great stuff coming after the fact.

Want to get a little more insight all about what’s next with this episode now? Then go ahead and check out the synopsis:

01/04/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : A series of brutal home invasion robberies finds the team paired with Det. Borkowski, an old friend of Ruzek’s, to work the case. Things get complicated for Torres when it becomes clear Borkowski has a vastly different policing style. TV-14

By the end of this episode in particular, we hope to learn a little bit more about Torres — and also, of course, get a better sense of where Ruzek is at right now. This is a stressful time for him, given how Burgess has been pushing a lot of people away following what happened at the end of last season. While we still have hope for the two of them, we don’t anticipate that things will be smooth sailing for at least a good while.

