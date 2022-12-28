Outlander season 7 premiere date: What will we learn this winter?

When it comes to an Outlander season 7 premiere date at Starz, there is absolutely a lot to unpack at the moment. So where in the world do we start?

First things first, let’s begin with the following: Whether or not we’re going to learn a formal premiere date at any point this winter. If you recall, we recently learned that the upcoming batch of episodes will be kicking off this summer, but that is a pretty broad window of time — we could be seeing them at any point between June and September.

So as we move forward through the next few months, what more could we learn, and how much more should we expect? We should start off here by noting that specific premiere date news is probably not going to come in the immediate future, mostly because we can’t imagine that Starz will be interested in rushing that along in the slightest. Why on Earth would they since we’re still at least six months out? If they had any sort of interest in diving into this already, they probably would have gone ahead and made an announcement. They didn’t.

More than likely, the next couple of months will bring us a couple of new behind-the-scenes teases and not too much more than that, as the network continues to hold at least some of their cards close to the vest. Things could be announced when we get into the later part of the winter but in general, Starz as a network tends to announce things two or three months in advance. If the show doesn’t come back until July, for example, there’s a chance that we could be hearing a little bit more about it in April.

In the end, it’s best to keep expectations realistic over the next few months — but also still hope for the best!

