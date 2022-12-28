Succession season 4 premiere date: What we’ll learn this winter

Is it 100% a slam dunk that we’re going to learn a Succession season 4 premiere date before the end of the winter? It goes without saying, but absolutely this is something that we want! It’s mostly a matter of when HBO wants to deliver the goods that so many of us want.

In the end, we do at least think there’s reason for optimism here — not just that we’ll get a premiere date by mid-March, but also a teaser and potentially a trailer. After what happened to Waystar Royco at the end of season 3, we gotta learn what the future plans are going to be for Logan, Shiv, and Roman. For the first time they may have to rely on each other and there is something exciting that comes with that.

We’ve said this before, but we’d be shocked if there is no official premiere date by mid-February, mostly because HBO has hyped up a spring premiere date time and time again for the show. Why would you want to go back on that, especially now?

Meanwhile, HBO has the perfect venue to announce something with The Last of Us, which we expect to generate a lot of ratings right away. The video-game adaptation has to be one of the network’s most-coveted properties entering the new year, and we tend to think they are relying on it to some extent given that they won’t have anything to share when it comes to either House of the Dragon or Euphoria, two of their other top-tier shows, over the next little while. The only question mark is whether The White House Plumbers ends up premiering before Succession does, and if these two shows end up airing at the same time.

What do you think we’re going to learn about Succession season 4 over the course of the winter?

Is there anything that you especially want to know? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

