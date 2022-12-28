NCIS season 20: Will we get another big crossover?

We know that on January 9, we are going to see the much-hyped three-part NCIS crossover event. This is something that the franchise has never done before, even when NCIS: New Orleans was on the air. It’s worth celebrating, and it’s also worth noting that these sort of things are extraordinarily rare.

With that in mind, should we really expect something else in this vein before the current TV season ends — or, will this crossover be it?

For the time being, we should note that there isn’t anything else confirmed for the months ahead, and we’d honestly be surprised if it happens. These are incredibly difficult events to play and shoot, given that you have to balance out schedules for multiple casts and crews. Also, add to this the fact that NCIS: Hawaii films far away from the other two shows, so there’s a certain element of travel that also goes into it.

Beyond all of this, remember that all of these shows also have their own stories to focus on and can’t just be dependent on one another. We don’t think it would benefit any of these shows in the long-term if they had to be continuously looped in to their other stories. Plus, you want these to feel like an event — something that is rare!

Do we think there could be another crossover down the road? Absolutely, but we’d be shocked if it happens this season. Note that none of the shows in the franchise are renewed at this point, but there is very little reason to have doubt about the flagship one and Hawaii. For NCIS: Los Angeles, we’ll have to wait and see…

Do you think we’re going to be getting another big crossover during NCIS season 20?

