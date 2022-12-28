Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? More on season 5 episode 11

Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? Now that we’re on the other side of Christmas, is there a chance to see something more?

If you are hoping to get a little more from the sitcom at this point, let’s just say that we 100% understand. Unfortunately, the show’s holiday break just isn’t quite over yet. The plan is for the next installment (season 5 episode 11) to arrive on Wednesday, January 11 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. Want to learn more about it? Then go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

“Two More Years and A Stolen Rose” – The death of a beloved teacher from Dan and Jackie’s high school brings old classmates together. Elsewhere, Becky asks Darlene and Ben for a big favor on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

It’s absolutely frustrating to be waiting this long for more of the show, but there is at least one silver lining that we’d throw out there: This break means that there will be more opportunities to see consecutive episodes down the road. We do think that’s helpful from a momentum standpoint, especially since we do still have questions about whether or not we’re going to be seeing a season 6 down the road. In terms of ratings, we think the series deserves it — but this is where you have to remember that The Conners has a cast full of legendary actors who, in theory, could choose to walk away whenever they want.

Hopefully, by at least this point next week we’ll have at least a little more news on what the future could hold even beyond this episode. Fingers crossed!

