The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: Winter expectations

Now that we are officially into the winter, what could that mean for The Wheel of Time season 2 at Prime Video? If you find yourself raising these questions, here’s a reminder that you are very much far from alone.

The good news is that over the next few months, we actually do think we’re poised to learn a lot of big stuff about the series and what could be coming up next. It may not happen over the next couple of weeks, but we 100% expect the fantasy adaptation to be back on the air in the spring. With that very thing in mind, it would be a total shock if we not to learn a premiere date before the winter is done. We don’t think it will stream too close to Carnival Row (which is starting in February), but something within the realm of April or May seems feasible.

So in addition to learning a premiere date for The Wheel of Time season 2 this winter, don’t be surprised if we also have a chance to get some sort of trailer. This is something that the streaming service has already tantalized us with quite extensively as it is. We’ve seen the show have full convention panels and yet, not as much footage as some people would like. Does the early season 3 renewal help to make up for it? Maybe to some extent, but probably not to the liking of a number of people who are out there.

For those unsure as to why we’ve been forced to wait so long for season 2 in the first place, we do think that there’s a couple of different components that go into that. First and foremost, you’ve got the lengthy post-production that goes into a show like this. Also, you can add to this the stacked lineup of genre shows that Prime Video has at the moment.

