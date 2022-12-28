Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 6: Fun new tidbits!

Sure, we recognize that “fun” is not a word you would often use with regularity when it comes to Criminal Minds: Evolution, but there is still something that we enjoy about behind-the-scenes peeks at the show. One of the important things to remember here is that in order to create such a dark atmosphere for some of the story, the actors and producers do have to occasionally keep things light. Also, they probably don’t want to get into the mindset of some of the especially-creepy stuff that happens with some of the UnSubs.

So with all of this in mind, why not share a couple of new tidbits courtesy of the folks over at Paramount+?

If you head over to the link here, you can check out a collection of props that belong to none other than Penelope Garcia! Everything in here is so colorful and cuddly; in other words, not what you would expect from the show. (However, it’s very much what you would expect from Garcia. This is her DNA!)

Meanwhile, we also suggest that you visit the link here in order to get a better look at some of the sets, including how they were built — in particular some that are tied to our Big Bad in Elias Voit. Because this character is a common thread through a lot of the season, it allows the writers a chance to explore who he is in a way that they don’t the average UnSub. Based on what we’ve heard so far, a good bit of the rest of the season will be spent seeing this character start to unravel.

