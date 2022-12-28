Squid Game season 2 premiere date: How Netflix could reveal it

If you are excited to see a Squid Game season 2 over at Netflix, there is a good chance you’ll be a waiting a pretty long time. After all, there is no plan for the show to be back next year; not only that, but it could be a decent stretch into 2024 before we see it!

If there’s one word we would already use to describe season 2, it’s “ambitious.” We already are aware that the streaming service will put their all into making this a success, whether that be pouring more money into it or allowing as much time as needed in order to finalize the story. This could be the biggest global show ever for the company and with that, know that they will pour their all into making every part of this a success … including how they choose to announce a premiere date.

Here’s what we would wonder right now: What if Netflix airs a Super Bowl commercial in 2024 revealing the date? Or, what if they show it off during a global live-stream? You can already rest assured that they will do something in order to make this reveal big, and they won’t be doing something as simple as just making an announcement in a basic press release. They understand what could be at stake here for them, and also the value of trying to connect as many people all over the globe.

Don’t be shocked if Netflix even announces a date for when we’re going to learn the premiere date. We’re well-aware that on one level, that sounds absurd. Yet, when it comes to this show and the long-term future, we really don’t think that any one thing is fully off the table.

Related – Be sure to score some other updates on Squid Game, including a little more on the story right now

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to Squid Game season 2?

Do you still wish that the show was back sooner? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







