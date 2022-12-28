The White Lotus season 3: What could we learn this winter?

Wouldn’t it be nice if The White Lotus season 3 were to actually air at some point in the winter? If nothing else, it’d be a fantastic escape. (Then again, these escapes tend to be rather miserable for a lot of the rich people who end up in these accommodations.)

As so many of you know at this point, we are still an incredibly long time away from getting some other news on the show and the future. While there has been a renewal out there for the past several weeks, we haven’t exactly gotten all that much in the way of news on it. The rumors out there suggest that we’re going to be heading to somewhere in Asia, but Mike White has yet to narrow anything down. There is no filming timeline as of yet and until we get there, it’s hard to offer up all that much when it comes to a premiere date.

So what could we learn over the next few months? We do tend to think that HBO will do their best to share something as opposed to keeping all of us in the dark. There’s a chance we’ll learn the setting for season 3 before the winter is over, and perhaps also learn a thing or two about which cast members are returning, if any. We tend to think that Portia (pictured above) from season 2 is the closest thing to a lock, mostly due to the fact that she is one of the only people who can speak to what happened to Tanya. We have a hard time believing that White is going to just let Greg get away with what he did!

Ultimately, we’d be shocked if we were to see filming start until at least spring or summer; meanwhile, we could easily be waiting until 2024 to see the next season actually air.

