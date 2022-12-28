The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: Winter expectations

As we get ourselves further into the winter, what could we stand to learn about The Gilded Age season 2 over at HBO? Is there a reason to hope for something more?

The first order of business within this piece should just be reminding you of what we’ve found out so far. There is another season of the show already in the can insofar as production goes; however, that does not mean that any of these episodes are ready to air. There’s a lot of work that goes into editing, and then there is scoring and everything else that has to be done behind the scenes. This process takes time.

So with all of this in mind, is there any chance that we see new episodes of the show over the next few months? In theory sure, but that feels unlikely. The more likely scenario is that before the end of March, we at the very least know when we’ll see the period drama back. The Gilded Age is almost certainly going to arrive in 2023 later than it did in 2022, whether it be thanks to the filming timeline or anything else that the network has on the schedule right now. Remember that they do have Perry Mason season 2 on tap for March, and we’re not sure that these two shows are going to air at the same time. Why would they, when there is a greater amount of value that comes in stretching them out and keeping subscribers around?

We’ve been predicting for a good while that season 2 is, more than likely, going to be back when we get to May. We know that this is a long wait but in the end, we are pretty darn confident that it will prove to be worthwhile.

Related – Go ahead and get all sorts of other news when it comes to The Gilded Age

What do you think we’re going to learn when it comes to The Gilded Age season 2 before the end of the winter?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for other news you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







